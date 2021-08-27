FPCCI’s proposals under consideration: Farrukh Habib

The country’s economy is growing and exports have reached the $31 billion mark and the suggestions proposed by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) are under consideration and will be raised at the forum of the National Assembly.

These remarks were made by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a meeting with FPCCI’s Regional Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhullar and PTI Senior Leader Raja Muhammad Saleem.

The minister said despite the coronavirus, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs4,732 billion, as the government implemented smart lockdowns when needed and enforced SOPs effectively to control the pandemic.

Farrukh Habib further said development work is underway to build several dams and vast water reservoirs in the country. These measures will increase the water storage capacity and also offer an inexpensive source of power supply.

Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhullar pointed out that there are more than 15 million commercial electricity connections in the country and they should be included in the tax net. The current tax system is not sustainable for future generations; with only one percent of the population carrying the burden of the entire state. He further added that out of 220 million people of the country, less than two million people file tax returns, and more than 85pc of tax is paid by 300 companies of the country; whereas, more than 75pc of tax is being collected from the manufacturing sector alone. This results in the manufacturing sector and industrial sectors being severely affected. Saleem Bhullar added that due to many loopholes in the policies, harassment, and corruption, the business community is reluctant to enter the tax net.