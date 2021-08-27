Lucky Cement awarded for best corporate report

Lucky Cement Limited (PSX: LUCK) has won the Best Corporate Report Award with first position in the Cement category at the much anticipated “Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards 2020.” The recognition was jointly announced by the Institute of Charted Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

On winning the award, Syed Noman Hasan, Executive Director of Lucky Cement Limited said, ‘At Lucky Cement, governance, compliance, ethics, and transparency are the cornerstones of our business model. This recognition of the Best Corporate Report Award is another acknowledgment of our commitment to ensure transparency and accountability in all our practices’.

He further added ‘the adoption of the International Integrated Reporting Framework in our report is a testament of our commitment to keeping our stakeholders well informed with all of our business operations and their performance. The recognition is a testament of our efforts in bringing transparency to all our stakeholders through our reporting’

The award represents the Company’s commitment to having the best corporate practices and governance, reflected by the stringent policies for IT, whistle-blowing, social responsibility, investor grievances, and safety record at the Company. Furthermore, full disclosure of the Company’s operational environment, strategic objectives, risk management, and governance processes provided firm grounds for winning the award.

ICAP and ICMAP have been organizing the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Awards ceremony since 2000. This recognition has been instrumental in encouraging entities to follow transparency in preparing their annual reports according to the international best practices.

The objective of the award is to encourage the publication of timely, accurate, informative, and well-presented annual reports for investors, regulators and other stakeholders and to recognize as well as honor such organizations for the exemplary achievement in producing such high-quality reports.