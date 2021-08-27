Pujara and Kohli hold firm for India in 3rd Test against England

LEEDS: CheteshwarPujara was left eyeing a first Test century in more than two years as he held firm alongside India captain ViratKohli to keep England at bay at Headingley on Friday.India were 215-2 in their second innings when bad light led to an early close on the third day of the third Test, still 139 runs adrift of England’s first-innings 432.Pujara, however, was 91 not out and Kohli 45 not out.It was a highest score this series for both batsmen, with their unbroken stand worth 99 runs.It was all a far cry from India’s first-innings 78 following Kohli’s decision to bat first.Although Pujara has 18 hundreds from his 88 previous Tests, he has not reached three figures at this level since making a superb 193 against Australia at Sydney in January 2019.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma made 59 — the opener’s second fifty of the series following his 83 in India’s 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s that put them 1-0 up in this five-match series.England resumed on 423-8 after captain Joe Root had made 121, his sixth Test century this year.But the tail added just nine runs on Friday.Craig Overton, 24 not out overnight, had hit two fours off successive Mohammed Shami balls before the paceman had him lbw and JaspritBumrah bowled Ollie Robinson for a duck to end the innings.Shami was the pick of India’s attack, with 4-95 in 28 overs. James Anderson, already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, had taken 3-6 as he ripped through India’s top order on Wednesday.But he was unable to add to his tally of 629 Test wickets as an attack missing injured fellow quicks Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Mark Wood, as well as all-rounder Ben Stokes, enjoyed just two dismissals in 80 overs Friday.Rohit uppercut a rare short ball from Robinson for six.