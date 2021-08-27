Shaheen Afridi has what it takes to become a superstar, says Aqib Javed

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed says fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has what it takes to become a huge superstar and that his journey to become the best bowler is continuing successfully. Javed said among the new bowlers that were emerging in the world at the moment, Shaheen had the potential to do a lot. He said Shaheenwas playing all three formats at a young age and despite not getting a chance to rest he was still playing well. In Javed’s opinion, Shaheen had everything needed to become a superstar.”Because his cricketing journey is ongoing, he has the advantage of height and has learned to swing with the new ball.”

Regarding the draw in the Test series against West Indies, Javed said that pitches in the West Indies were not easy to play on. “The Pakistan team made a comeback in the game due to FawadAlam’s extraordinary innings in the second Test.”. He said Pakistan team’s problems with batting are not new and reasoned that the only solution is to have a permanent team that can play in difficult conditions in Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa. He said tours should be continuous, otherwise the problem would continue. The former fast bowler said that Azhar Ali’s performances had been good in the past and that he was the only senior player on the team. “Babar Azamand FawadAlam are next on the list.”

He said that considering FawadAlam has so far only played 13 Test matches since his debut, one can only guess how much the team has been “broken”. “It cannot be possible for a team to have only one player with experience of having played more than 50 or 70 Test matches. Look at the West Indies team. There are more than six players who have played more than 40 Test matches,” he said, highlighting that it means we, too, have to plan long term by identify talent and then giving them a chance. “I see more talent in Shaan Masood than the two openers we have. Shan Masood has performed in difficult conditions, but we wasted two years of players here. We wasted 10 years of FawadAlam,” Javed said.