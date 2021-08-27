Overseas Pakistanis ‘biggest asset for Pakistan’: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that overseas Pakistanis are “the biggest asset for the country.” “Unfortunately, Paksitan couldn’t benefit from this asset,” said PM Imran Khan. The premier, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Apna Ghar programme as the chief guest, said that he has witnessed overseas Pakistanis progressing.

He said that overseas Pakistanis sent the biggest amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan to help stabilise the national kitty. PM Imran Khan added that the technical expertise of overseas Pakistanis had to be welcomed in Pakistan but that couldn’t be done due to several hurdles. “It is difficult to change things all of a sudden but we are trying our best to do that,” he assured the overseas Pakistani community.

The premier said that land grabbers operating in Pakistan “illegally occupied plots that overseas Pakistanis had bought in the country.” He further stated that corruption is the “biggest hurdle in the way of investments in Pakistan” because the people who are used to a corruption-free environment cannot work in a country having a racket of corrupt individuals.

“Nonetheless, we will try to provide safety to the investors by bringing improvements in the system,” the premier promised. Sharing his views on the difference between import and export, PM Khan said that this difference can be removed with similar short-term schemes.