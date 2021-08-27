Faysal Quraishi adores Yasir Hussain’s little one, Kabbir

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz welcomed prominent celebrity Faysal Quraishi to their house as Faysal Quaishi adored their little one. He visited Yasir and Iqra’s house in Bahria Town to see their little son Kabir Hussain.

Soon after the visit, Yasir turned to his Instagram and appreciated the sweet gesture of ‘Taya Jaan’ Faysal. “thank you for coming @faysalquraishi bhai and @sanafaysal,” Yasir posted photos with Faysal, his wife Sana and Iqra Aziz.

In another photo posted by Yasir, Faysal and his wife Sana were seen holding little Kabir in his arms.”kabir Hussain apny Taya jaan @faysalquraishi aur Tai jaan @sanafaysal se Duaen lety hue,” he wrote on the side of the photo.