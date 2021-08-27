Unvaccinated people won’t get petrol from Sept 1: Lahoris warned

The unvaccinated people would not be able to get petrol in Lahore from September 1, Daily Times has learnt. The district admiration has directed that all the working petrol stations should install banners guiding citizens about the new orders.

In light of the new orders, the staff at patrol stations will sell petrol only to those people holding vaccination certificates. In response to the new policy, citizens at large have spurned the restrictions.

This efficient strategy being prepared by Lahore Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman has increased the number of people getting vaccinated. And interestingly during the last 24 hours (Thursday), 74,445 Lahorites received vaccine shots, a number more than the previous daily record.

During August, 74,445 people of over 18 years of age got vaccine injections on August 26, 63,186 people received jabs on August 25, 53,519 on August 24 and 51,236 received vaccine shots on August 23.

Chinese vaccines – Sinopharm, SinoVac and CanSino – are being utilised at over 70 vaccination centres in the city. The Moderna vaccine will be injected to those people who are intended to travel abroad.