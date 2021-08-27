NCOC reports 95 more covid deaths, 4,016 infections in a day

The data was released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today (Friday) morning, according to stats in the last 24 hours (Thursday) 95 people died and 4,016 were infected by corona virus throughout Pakistan.

As per the NCOC figures, after the addition of 95 new deaths, the overall toll has now rushed to 25,415 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,144,341 after adding the fresh 4,016 cases. During the last 24 hours (Thursday), a total of 62,496 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 6.42 percent. As 3,235 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,026,082. As of Friday, the total number of active cases in the country was recorded at 92,844.

As many as 386,578 corona-virus cases have so far been confirmed in Punjab, 427,037 in Sindh, 159,483 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 97,956 in Islamabad, 32,014 in Balochistan,9,795 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 31,478 in Azad Kashmir. Moreover, 11,706 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 6,766 in Sindh, 4,884 in KP, 860 in Islamabad, 338 in Balochistan and 172 in Gilgit Baltistan and 689 in Azad Kashmir.