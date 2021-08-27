Deadly fire in Karachi chemical factory kills 15 labourers

KARACHI: At least 15 labourers have lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Karachi.

According to the rescue sources, more labourers are still stuck in the wretched chemical factory premises actively engulfed by the fire. The operation to rescue stuck people is underway. About 20- to 25 labourers were inside when the fire broke out, the rescue officials learned. This number included underage employees as child labours, sources said.

Shocking details revealed that there was no emergency exits in the factory and rescuers were also injured during the rescue operation due to no emergency exit in the building. Two of the deceased were brothers working in the same factory. Five of the dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The Sindh Rangers reached the scene to contribute to rescue operations.