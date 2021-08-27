Daily Times

Mahira Khan expressed her love for Salim Kareem

Superstar Mahira Khan on Thursday officially mentioned birthday boy Salim Karim to her social media, with a love note addressed directly that he is the special man in her life. Mahira exposed her love on Instagram.

She quote: “My Love. You make me better. The right love. The right person. You are.” She tagged Salim in the picture with the caption, “My Love.”

 

Well-wishers bombarded the comments section with wishes and prayers for the couple, industry devoted director Asim Raza and media maven Frieha Altaf wishing Salim a happy birthday.

Mahira had openly talked about Salim for the first time a year ago in 2020, in a live session with actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin. 

The superstar added, “I don’t know what have I done in my life, [but I] must have done something good because of which Allah blessed me with.”

 

