Pakistan prepares to receive thousands of refugees from Afghanistan amid chaotic US withdrawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is ready to receive almost 4,000 Afghan citizens on the appeal made by the US and NATO to cooperate in withdrawal from Afghanistan. Evacuees include US diplomats, citizens, Afghan nationals and people from other countries will get Pakistan’s visa. At first, they will be taken to Karachi tomorrow before their exit to the US after a month. The government of Sindh has made all the necessary arrangements for the Afghan citizens, sources said.

An important meeting was held between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director General in Rawalpindi to discuss the evacuation plan. According to the plan, first five flights will land in Karachi while the remaining flights will land in Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar. No flight is landing in Lahore as they refuse to give the required facilities. The sources further said that after their arrival, they will be transported to the designated places through buses from the Jinnah Terminal.

Almost 2,000 Afghans and diplomates will arrive from Afghanistan in Karachi in the next three to four days, reads a letter sent by the Karachi commissioner to the Rangers, IG police, health department secretary and other concerned agencies. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has also been taken on board to make security, boarding, transport and other necessary arrangements in case of any emergency at the airport hotel.

In Rawalpindi, orders has been issued by the district administration to vacate hotels and marquees and avoid taking further bookings to accommodate the Afghan people and diplomats. Accordingly, Orders have been given to not book 148 hotels, motels and hostels for at least the next three weeks.

While in Islamabad. the federal government has decided to accommodate foreigners in all hotels and six marquees, sources said.