Richard Moree calls on COAS Bajwa to discuss ‘Afghanistan’ situation

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Thursday met the UK intelligence chief Richard Moore. In the meeting COAS said Pakistan is ready to do whatever is possible to help Afghanistan to accomplish an overall settlement which is essential for prosperity and regional peace.

In the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interests, intelligence and defence collaboration between the two countries and overall regional security, with special insistence on post US abolition in Afghanistan came under discussion.

COAS said that Pakistan is serving to achieve peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. The visiting personality expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s vigorous efforts towards regional peace and stability.

COAS while addressing the faculty and cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul last week, General Bajwa mentioned ‘hope that Taliban will fulfil promises’ and will give security and equal human rights in the country for women.

COAS Bajwa had said that he is hopeful the Taliban will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country. The army chief had also apprise that if Afghanistan continues to make Pakistan a target of criticism, then Pakistan will “not stay silent”.