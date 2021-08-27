Construction of 7,000 units completed under PM low-cost housing scheme

The ministry of housing and works has launched the Prime Minister Low Cost Housing Scheme under which deserving families get financial assistance up to Rs5000,000 through Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM). An official document pertaining to the three year government performance stated that the funds amounting to Rs7 billion have been released to Akhuwat till June 4 2021 by the government. The construction of 7000 houses units was completed and the remaining was under construction. It said that poor and deserving families would get financial assistance as per Shariah compliant product.

The federal cabinet had also approved the summary of the ministry regarding urban regeneration of Pakistan quarters and Jamshaid quarters Karachi on June 15 2021. Under this project, this ministry in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, will transform katchi abadis into developed areas through high rise vertical developments consisting of approximately 6,000 apartments and commercial areas. The documents further said that Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had planned/allotted 32,304 units (20,852 plots and 11,352 apartments, 100 houses) to its members in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, AJK, Peshawar and Karachi.

In the initiatives, the FGEHA restarted stalled schemes of 11,352 plots at Green Enclave-I Bara Kahu, Sky Garden (Green Enclave-II) and F-14/F-15 Islamabad.

The authority initiated new apartment’s schemes consisting of 10,102 units at Kashmir Avenue, G-13, Skyline, Apartments, Islamabad, Chaklala Heights, Rawalpindi and Lifestyle Residency, Lahore. Similarly, it initiated housing schemes of 850 units with governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The documents further stated that presently FGEHA was developing 9,500 plots at sectors F-12 and G-12 Islamabad and 500 units at Airport Residencia, Karachi.

Similarly, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) had planned/initiated/allotted 17,506 units / flats/shops project. Out of 1350 housing units/flats at Kuchlak Road Project, Quetta, completed booking of 714 housing units while booking of 636 apartments is in progress.

Around 1250 housing units are booked in Peshawar Sarozai Project consisting of a total 10,000 housing units. The authority allotted 588 grey structures at PHA Residencia Project Kurri Road and conducted an auction for sale of 88 shops in Block A & B. It also completed booking of 2780 apartments in I-12/1 and 1484 apartments in I-16/3. The PHAF further launched a membership drive for the GB housing project comprising 1216 apartments at Minawar. The documents said that possession of Wafaqi Colony project and construction work at G-10/2 project completed and almost 98pc allottees have taken possession.