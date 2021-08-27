Rupee recovers 47 paisa against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee recovered 47 paisa against the US dollar in interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs165.80 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs166.27. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs165.8 and Rs166.8 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 41 paisa and closed at Rs194.99 against the last day’s trading of Rs195.40, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.50, likewise a decrease of 65 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs227.74 as compared to its last closing of Rs228.36. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 14 paisa each to close at Rs45.14 and Rs44.20 respectively.













