Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, Cosco Haifa, PPS Salmon, KSL Lai Yang and Horizon carrying Containers, Coal, General cargo and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively. Meanwhile five more ships, Onyx-I, CMA CGM Orfeo, Tian Fu, Bulk Venus and IVS Phonex carrying containers, coal and general cargo also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. Berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload containers, bitumen, coal, soya bean, natural gas, mogas and palm oil, out of them three ships, Al-Deebel, MSC Ellen and Cosco Haifa sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Torm Elizabeth, Sunbird Arrow, KSL Lai Yang, Nord Missisipi and Horizon are expected to sail from FOTCO, MW-I, MW-2, PIBT and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon. Cargo volume of 173,080 tonnes, comprising 131,734 tonnes imports cargo and 41,346 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,5267 containers (504 TEUs imports and 2,063 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.













