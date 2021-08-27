BOI hopes to improve Pakistan’s EODB ranking

Federal Secretary, Board of Investment (BOI), Fareena Mazhar on Thursday said that the World Bank’s coming Ease of Doing Business (EODB) report 2021-22 to be issued in December this year is expected to further improve Pakistan’s ranking below 100.

“Improving Pakistan’s ‘Ease of Doing Business Ranking’ will boost foreign investment in the country,” she said.

In this regard, the BOI is working on about 50 reforms to create a conducive environment for business and enhance the industrialisation in the country. The secretary BOI said the board is working on business reforms which will increase industrial competitiveness in the country and improve the climate for foreign investment.

She informed that the ‘7th Reform Action Plan’ is mainly focusing on improvements in firm entry regulations, reliability of electricity, tax regulations, trade regulations, creditors’ rights, better property rights, and court efficiency, etc, and reforms in these areas play a major role in the process of economic development.

Fareena Mazhar said that enabling a business environment plays a pivotal role in attracting domestic and foreign investment.

The secretary said higher rankings in the World Bank EODB index indicate better regulations for businesses and stronger protection of their rights.