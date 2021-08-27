5,280 accounts of POR card holders opened

As many as 5,280 accounts of the registered Afghan refugees (POR card holders) have been opened with deposited amount of Rs675.4 million. The prime minister of Pakistan under special dispensation has allowed Afghan refugees to open bank accounts so that this facility may boost their trades/businesses and ease their daily life requirements, said the three-year performance report of the ministry of states and frontier regions here on Thursday. The SAFRON ministry has revised the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for better management at refugee camps and other refugee related facilities through detailed mapping of health, education, water supply/sanitation, livelihood and community services for efficient and effective monitoring/reporting systems. Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for peace and solidarity (APAPPS) on “Afghan Refugees” held three meetings during the last two years and agreed return of all undocumented Afghans and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders from Pakistan in shortest possible time and to address all issues related to Afghan refugees through mutual cooperation. The road map for the return of all Afghans has been discussed with the government of Afghanistan. Further consultation will be made in the third round of APPAPS meeting expected to be held in near future.













