Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

LAHORE: Pre-season training and preparation camp involving performers from the recently-concluded CCA two-day tournaments 2021-22 commenced at six venues of the country on Thursday. Also attending the camps are some of leading performers from the 2020-21 season. The camps will run until 30 August, following which the selectors will finalise their squads for the 15-match Cricket Associations T20, which will be held from 15-22 September, and the National T20, which will be staged from 25 September-13 October. While the camps will provide the cricketers with another opportunity to impress their coaches and get in the reckoning for the season ahead, it will be a chance for the coaches to look at the larger pool of players that will assist them in their strategies, including team selections.

Along with these players, those cricketers, who have been in contention and have remained part of the Cricket Association squads in the previous seasons, have also been invited for the camps.

The Cricket Association camps have commenced at the following centres:

Balochistan – Bugti Cricket Stadium, Quetta

Central Punjab – LCCA Ground, Lahore

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Northern – Northern’s Home of Cricket, Islamabad

Sindh – Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi

Southern Punjab – Multan Cricket Stadium.