PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb also on radar of FIA and NAB

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have started investigations into alleged corruption, misappropriation of public money, abuse of resources and misuse of power by Marriyum Aurangzeb while she was state minister for information and broadcasting during the PML-N tenure.

According to an application submitted to the FIA and NAB, Marriyum Aurangzeb, central leader and spokesperson of PML-N, allegedly remained involved in financial corruption during her tenure as state minister.

Interestingly, the application against Marriyum Aurangzeb has been filed by a PML-N loyalist who was working with information ministry as a consultant and was a close confidant of PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed.

The applicant has nominated owner of M Comm advertising agency Sohail Kisat and owner of Midas Communications Nadeem Akbar besides a government officer to be allegedly involved in this corruption saga.

In the application, copy of which is available with Daily Times, the complainant alleged that the PML-N government used the advertisement campaigns in a very technical manner to fund social media as well as media campaign of their government, adding that Marriyum Aurangzeb remained part of it from the very beginning.

From the time of Pervez Rasheed, a system of centralized advertisement campaigns was adopted in which all departments used to give their advertisements through the ministry of information. However, at the ministry, it was alleged in the application, these advertisement campaigns were awarded by a government officer on the verbal recommendations of Maryam Nawaz and Marriyum Aurangzeb. Both Maryams would hold advertisement campaigns of departments and release those to different media houses at an ‘appropriate’ time. These advertisement campaigns played a pivotal role in getting space for personal projection of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The government officer had been playing a central role in this by channelizing the funds in the desired manner. Besides, the application claims, Marriyum Aurangzeb would get personal favors and financial benefits from the advertising agencies.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has also been accused of spending about four million rupees on the renovation of her official residence, which was over and above the entitled budget.

In May 2018, the application claims, ‘Icon Life Time Achievement Award’ was organized and the contract of Rs 60 million was awarded to a less experienced organizer who gave back fifteen million rupees in ‘kickbacks’. Total cost of the organizer on the event, including boarding and lodging of guests, was around twenty million rupees. However, exaggerated payments were made to receive heavy kickbacks.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has also been accused of purchasing properties in Sector E-11 and F-7 during her last days in ministry. The government officer in the information ministry got furnished those houses through his contacts in advertising agencies. She has also been accused of keeping a fleet of official vehicles for her personal use as well as for her mother and other family members.

It has been claimed in the application that during the tenure of PML-N, financial condition of the PTV got further worsened due to favoritism on the behest of the then information minister Pervez Rashid and later on Marriyum Aurangzeb.

It is worth mentioning here that at that point of time, Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera was secretary at the ministry of information. Sukhera was also holding the charge of MD PTV during most of that tenure when social media team of PML-N was being reportedly paid by the PTV. There were around 25 members of team who were on the payroll of the PTV.

In addition to this, special promotional PML-N party songs were prepared on the direction of Marriyum Aurangzeb during her last days in the ministry and the payment was made from PTV resources.