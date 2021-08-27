Govt undertook legislative agenda to facilitate masses

The government undertook heavy legislative agenda in last three year upholding the best parliamentary practices to facilitate people in various sectors.

According to the three-year performance report of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the legislative business of the government, in both Houses of Parliament including Senate and National Assembly was efficiently and effectively perused.

A total of 100 bills were passed by the National Assembly while 57 legislative proposal have become Act after the approval of the President.

Likewise, a total of 43 reports were laid in the National Assembly and 37 in Senate. As many as 119 government assurances in the Parliament were also followed during the period.

All Ministries/Divisions were asked to speed up legislative process of the government business and Common Man’s Galleries were established in both the Houses of Parliament.

The federal government also took initiatives for electoral reforms being spearheaded by the Prime Minister for transparent, free and fair elections. This reform package also include granting right of votes to overseas Pakistanis and using EVMs (electronic voting machines) in elections.

A government Bill on electoral reforms titled “Election (amendments) Bill 2020” as approved by the Cabinet was introduced in the National Assembly, which after consideration has passed and transmitted it to the Senate and referred to Standing Committee concerned.

Amendments have been incorporated into Election Act, 2017 through Ordinance for granting right of votes to overseas Pakistanis and using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in general elections. The Ordinance laid as Election (2nd amendments) Bill, 2020 has also been passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to the Senate. Demonstration of EVMs was organized for media persons in the Parliament House, Islamabad under live coverage in electronic media.

During this period, the government appointed Chief Election Commissioner and two Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan under Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. Meanwhile, 40 Parliamentary Secretaries were appointed and their terms and conditions including salaries and allowances etc. were effectively disposed of. The Prime Minister’s Public Affairs & Grievances Wing disposed of 52495 out of 66,581 petitions.

FATF related legislation remained top priority of the Federal Government to steer the country out of global money-laundering and exit from the grey list. Accordingly a number of amendments were incorporated into different laws in addition to three fresh enactments including Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matter) Act.

Human rights also remained priority of the Government for legislative interventions to ensure fundamental rights guaranteed under Constitution of Pakistan. The important legislation on the subject, inter-alia, includes Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act, 2020 (for right to life and protection from violence, abuse, abduction or exploitation of children), Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act 2020, JCT Senior Citizen Bill 2021 and the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021.

PMDU: Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) has so far registered 3.4 million citizens from different areas of the country with a total of 45% women complaints noted pertaining to various social segments of the society. The three years performance of PMDU launched by the Prime Minister here on Thursday highlighted the ratio of public registration on the portal at local and abroad level, efficient complaint resolution and facilitation system and success stories of the complainants granted relief.

The success stories on various issues noted accounts of relief granted including the matter of non-issuance of allotment letter by CDA to Shahid Haider from Islamabad and the officials were demanding bribes for the letter. The complainant’s issue was addressed and action launched against the officials.

Another affected Shaheen Tariq from Lahore reported the non-cooperation and high handedness of Punjab Police in recovery of his missing daughter where the girl was recovered and action taken against the officers on his complaint.

Another story mentioned the record of abduction of a girl (Iqra Younis, Bahawalpur) by the son of a local landlord. The culprit was accused of harassment and blackmailing the girl where the culprit was arrested and put into jail. In another account, Kamran Virk from Faisalabad reported his daughter’s rape and collusion of the police with culprits denying any justice to the aggrieved. However, all culprits were arrested and put to jail.

M Ghulab AK from Nowshera reported that he suffered Rs 4 million loss as a result of fraud. The culprit was arrested on action and money was recovered. Shahid Ali, an overseas Pakistani was stuck in KSA due to bankruptcy of the company where the embassy played its role and sent him back with all issues resolved after he reported his matter on PMDU.

Rubina Yasir, a women worker was not allowed to feed her infant baby during duty her issue was resolved by allowing her to feed as she raised her matter over PMDU.