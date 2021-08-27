National quality policy, STI policy in final stages

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) took various initiatives to facilitate bringing sustainable socio-economic progress in the country including preparation of a comprehensive National Quality Policy, national research agenda, National Science, Technology and Innovation policy (STI) in addition to various new Public Sector Development Programme projects being executed by the departments. According to the three-years performance report of Ministry of Science and Technology unveiled on Thursday, the National Quality Policy (implementation to cost Rs. 250 million annually) and Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021-2030 were at final stages and would be submitted to the federal cabinet shortly. These policies were the fruit of prolonged deliberations with stakeholders in all sectors of the economy. The performance report highlighted that the development of Electronic Voting Machines was in the final phases which would help realise vision of the prime minister for free and fair elections. Electronic Voting machines were being introduced to ensure transparency and accountability in the elections process.













