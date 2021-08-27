Unprecedented boost as defence exports hits Rs60bn

The Ministry of Defence Production in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, started a focused campaign for a self-reliant and self-sustained defence production industry through massive modernisation and development measures. An unprecedented boost in the Defence Exports of around Rs 60 billion and Inland Sales of some Rs 70 billion was accomplished due to dedicated and synergic efforts of the MoDP and respective Services Headquarters during three years period where Rs 6 billion taxes and duties were paid annually, said the Three Years Performance Report launched by the Prime Minister here on Thursday. The Ministry has ensured modernisation of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) where the POF has spent substantially on upgrading of its infrastructure and machinery thus increasing its output and reducing the cost effect. The POF established two Directorates of Production Directorate and Commercial Directorate during 2019 which have proved extremely useful in enhancing the production as well as commercial activities. However, acquisition for the latest arms and ammunition technologies and phased modernization production units is under process. The corporatisation of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) was also part of the self-reliance and export growth vision of the Ministry.













