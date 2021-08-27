13 shops sealed over violation of Covid SOPs

Rawalpindi District Administration has sealed 13 shops and imposed Rs20,000 fine on a shopkeeper for violating corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to control spread of the virus.

The assistant commissioner Cantt conducted raids in Westridge and Naseerabad areas and sealed 12 shops on violation of SOPs. One shop was also sealed on Chakri Road while another shopkeeper was imposed a fine amounting to Rs20,000 for violating the SOPs.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration under the supervision of assistant commissioners concerned were conducting raids in different areas and the shops of the violators were being sealed.

The spokesman informed that the deputy commissioner had directed the assistant commissioners and magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.

The deputy commissioner urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs was inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the Delta variant was the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.