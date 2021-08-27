Standard Chartered announces #SCWomenInTech 2021 winners

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Pvt.) Limited, announces the top seven winners of the #SCWomenInTech Programme 2021. Standard Chartered Women in Tech (WiT) support female-led entrepreneurial teams with business management training, mentoring and seed funding. These accelerators were designed to help address gender disparity in the technology sector and to use technology to tackle social challenges faced by communities. They are an important part of our entrepreneurship offering within Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, our global initiative to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion.

Today’s event saw the announcement of the seven women led teams shortlisted from over 350 applicants, win PKR 1,500,000 each, in seed grants for their businesses.

The seven teams were selected from a pool of the top 25 teams previously shortlisted and went through the #SCWomenInTech programme for three months where they were offered coaching, mentoring and business management skills.

The seven winning companies for 2021 are:

Civixa – A startup seeking to automate the process of classifying objects and developing algorithms for easy use in artificial intelligence applications

Out Class – An online platform to disrupt the Pakistani tuition market through high quality teaching and delivery.

Storytellers Club – A traditional venture providing co- and extra-curricular storytelling and play for kids aged 2-10 seeking to establish an online presence post-COVID19.

AbeyKhao – An innovative venture that provides economic opportunity to the deaf by starting foodcarts that sell through sign language now seeking to build a digital ordering system.

Cheezain Etc. – An eCommerce store and one-stop shop for trendy home accessories.

MediQ – A digital health app that provides access to online consultations as well as other related services now seeking to scale.

SLOSH AI- A software tool that automates the reading and diagnosis from chest x-rays for radiographers and other service providers.