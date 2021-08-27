NITL to launch two new funds

Pakistan’s first asset management company National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) is in the process of launching two new funds: NIT-Social Impact Fund (NIT-SIF) and NIT-Islamic Money Market Fund (NIT-IMMF).

To introduce the new funds and discussing NIT’s performance, MD NITL Adnan Afridi met the MD of Fauji Foundation Waqar Ahmed Malik in Islamabad. MD Fauji Foundation commended the performance of NITL under the management of Adnan Afridi.

He also applauded the effort of MD NITL for launching Pakistan’s first social impact fund which will be dedicated to finance strategic and financially sustainable social initiatives such as women empowerment, agriculture value chains, low-cost renewable energy, etc.