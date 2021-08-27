Sharmeen launches Patakha Pictures

Two-time Academy Award and four-time Emmy Award winning filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces the launch of Patakha Pictures: a grant which will provide funding and mentorship to emerging and the next generation of female filmmakers and storytellers creating powerful, thought-provoking works of fiction and non-fiction.

With Patakha Pictures, Chinoy aims to facilitate filmmakers from under-represented and underserved areas to help them tell stories that are in line with her production house SOC Films’ mission: “Stories that Matter.”

‘With Patakha Pictures, our mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling and support a community of emerging and the next generation of female filmmakers who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision,’ Sharmeen says

“With Patakha Pictures, our mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling and support a community of emerging and the next generation of female filmmakers who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision. We are on a search for stories which push the boundaries of how we see ourselves and the world, urgent expressions of the human experience, and compelling visions for the future. We realize that filmmaking is not easy, it requires intervention in the form of grants and mentorship and we are here to provide female filmmakers with both and help them achieve their dreams.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Patakha Pictures will fund and mentor:

Single fiction and non-fiction short form films i.e. less than 40-minutes projects in animation, documentary & live action from Pakistan. Candidates may apply at any stage of production. Any idea that needs seed funding or mentorship and fulfils the format requirement will be considered in shortlisting process. If it is a script that needs early stage investment or mentorship to move it into production, if the filmmaker is looking for finishing funds to help edit the piece, or even guidance on film festivals and marketing, Patakha Pictures will provide assistance on all aspects.

After an application is submitted, a notification of the status will be generated within 6 weeks, where the selected finalists will be required to submit additional materials and meet with the team to further explain their vision. All funded projects will be expected to acknowledge the support from Patakha Pictures in all programme and publicity materials.

Indeed, Patakha Pictures will provide support in creative development and feedback, and, depending on the broadcast outlet, with marketing, publicity, and audience engagement services. The filmmaker will own all the copyrights and maintain full editorial, creative, and financial control. The overarching objective is to enable filmmakers to advance their current projects and help recognize professional accomplishments in independent film.

The funding cycle will open in October 2021 while final decisions will be announced in January 2022. Patakha Pictures will share further details in September 2021.