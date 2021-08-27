Pooja Bedi massively trolled for questioning COVID-19 vaccination drive

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi has created a stir in Twitter among netizens after she shared a tweet on the COVID-19 vaccination and questioned why there is pressure to get vaccinated and called it ‘illogical’ and ‘sinister’. In the tweet, Pooja wrote, “If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It’s illogical & Sinister!” Many netizens were unhappy with her tweet and disagreed with her statement and accused her of being against ‘science’. While one netizen wrote, “How much research have you done on this topic before posting it. It’s so insane. Even the virus is mutating to survive and so we are. Drastic drop in severe cases and mortality, UK is the example”, another said, “Please stop this anti vaccine campaign. Its sheer silly.”













