Nadia Jamil rides a motorbike in Hunza

Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil is adding her name to the list of celebrities heading to Hunza for vacation after her remission from cancer.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Jamil shared a photo of herself riding on a bike.

“Off to beautiful @hunza_valley.pk,” began Jamil. “Stopped en route for a karak chai and met up with the amazing @venturer.pk team. What an inspiring team! My next adventure will have to be on a motorbike. Will keep sharing the many amazing people, foods and places I’m about to visit!” she captioned alongside her photo.