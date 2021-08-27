13th death anniversary of Ahmed Faraz observed

The 13th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet and the first head of Pakistan Academy of Letters, Ahmed Faraz observed on Wednesday.

Ahmad Faraz was born in Kohat on January 12, 1931.

He was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement.

Tanha Tanha, Be-Awaz Gali Kuchon main, Sab Awazain meri hain and Shab-e-khun are among his literary works.

Ahmad Faraz was the recipient of a number of national and international accolades, including the Nagar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

He died on this day in 2008, due to kidney failure.