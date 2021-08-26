Cancer survivor Nadia Jamil travelling to Hunza on motorbike

Nadia Jamil is also adding her name to the list of celebrities travelling to Hunza this year. After her abrogation from cancer, Nadia Jamil is ready to mark off the Northern Areas of Pakistan from her checklist. Viewing her Instagram on Thursday, Jamil shared a photo of herself riding on a bike.

“Off to beautiful @hunza_valley.pk,” began Jamil. “Stopped en route for a karak chai and met up with the amazing @venturer.pk team. What an inspiring team! My next adventure will have to be on a motorbike.

Will keep sharing the many amazing people, foods and places I’m about to visit!,” she adorably captioned alongside her photo. Jamil’s fans were quick to give compliments on the actress .