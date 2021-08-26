AJK PM: Collective efforts to bring socio-economic boast in valley

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi called for collective efforts for the socioeconomic development of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He was talking to his senior cabinet colleague Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, who called on him in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday night. They discussed matters related to the reforms agenda of the government and the fast devastating situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion the prime minister said that all resources would be channelised for socio-economic uplift of the people of the area. He said accountability process without any discrimination would be started and revolutionary steps would be taken to overcome unemployment. He said, “We will have to work collectively to fulfil the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to bring socioeconomic development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir”.