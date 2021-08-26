PM Imran Khan to disclose govt’s three-year success report today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on today (Thursday) afternoon will highlight the key achievements of his government on completion of three years, marking a journey of stable economy and several development and welfare projects.

At the capital’s Convention Centre, the prime minister will launch the Three-year Performance Report that gives an understanding into the efforts of each ministry and division in facilitating the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan.The Report 2018-21, compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the assistance of its head Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, focuses on the government’s accomplishments despite the global economic downturn in the wake of the corona virus pandemic.

The 251-page Report gives an outline of the achievements of 44 public bodies including ministries, divisions and departments. Besides defining the baseline of each sector, it also focuses on key objectives, updates on initiatives, long-term strategies, legislative policy framework and the projects in the pipeline.The content has been explained through info-graphics and relevant facts and figures.On assumption of power in August 2018, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced numerous ‘inherited challenges’ including financial instability, poverty, and inadequate education and health facilities.

However, in three years, the journey of development has added several feathers in the cap of the government, particularly sustaining the Covid-19 situation by opting for the ‘smart lock down strategy’. Pakistan has been recently ranked by The Economist as the ‘third-best performing country’ for handling the pandemic. Administration of 30 million vaccine doses across the country and self-sufficiency in manufacturing of Personal Protection Equipment are key achievements.

To uplift common man, the government launched the projects such as ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ for affordable accommodation to low-income groups, ‘Ehsaas programme’ for social security and the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ for imparting skills to youth to help them get employment. In the domain of legislation, 54 laws were enacted including the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2020, Enforcement of Women Property Rights Act, 2020, and Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 to help poor and vulnerable segments of society.

The main initiatives taken by the government are as under:

Development Sector Initiatives:

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant 2 Low-cost housing under Naya Pakistan Housing Ravi Urban Project Rs 1.1 trillion Karachi Package Progress on Construction of Dams Inauguration of Rashakai SEZ Inauguration of Heritage Trail Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

Social Sector Initiatives:

Ehsaas Program Koi Bhooka Na Soye Program Kisaan Card Insaaf Sehat Card Kamyab Jawan Programme One Nation – One Curriculum Zaraat Say Khuraak Tak (From agriculture to food)

Economic Sector Initiatives:

Pakistan’s First Stent production facility Launch of country’s first Green Bond People-friendly budget Upward economic trajectory Roshan Digital Account Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat Electric Vehicle Policy MG Motors Launch Structural Reforms Decrease in Current Account Deficit Growth in Textile industry Increase in Exports High Remittances

14 Low tariff for electricity and gas for industrial consumption

Foreign Affairs Initiatives:

Kashmir Cause Palestine Cause Afghan Peace Process Countering Indian Propaganda

Miscellaneous Initiatives:

1. GIS mapping system

2. Various Projects under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami including Billion Tree Honey and Olive Tsunami

3. Clean & Green Pakistan

4. Electronic Voting Machines

5. Voting Rights to Overseas

6. Civil Service Reforms

7. Accountability etc.