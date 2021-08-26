Six new petroleum sector projects to be executed in FY 2021-22

As many as six new projects worth Rs1,775.857 million will be executed in the petroleum sector during the current fiscal year 2021-22 in order to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

According to official documents, the government has allocated Rs40 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for a new project, under which development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS), hiring of consultancy services for bankable feasibility study and transaction advisory services (PC-II) would be carried out.

Similarly, a sum of Rs30 million has been specified for legal consultancy services for drafting of model mineral agreement and updating of regulatory framework (federal and provincial minerals/coal departments) prepared by Mineral Wing, petroleum division, Rs40 million for Pakistan National Research Programme on geological hazard earthquakes and landslides) – data acquisition along active faults and identification of potential landslides hotspot zones, Rs73.447 million for supply of 10 MMCFD RLNG to Bostan Special Economic Zone, Rs149.410 million for supply of 13 MMCFD RLNG to Bin Qasim Industrial Park and Rs785 million for supply of 40 MMCFD gas/RLNG to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Faisalabad.

Similarly, for the seven ongoing schemes, Rs1,473.683 million has been earmarked, out of which Rs263 million was specified for establishment of National Minerals Data Centre (NMDC), Rs345.321 million for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Core House (PETCORE), Rs30 million for geological mapping on 50 topo sheets, out of 354 unmapped topo sheets of outcrop area of Balochistan province, Rs385.336 million for strengthening and up-gradation of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP operations office, Karachi, Rs76.580 million for supply of 13.5 MMCFD gas at doorstep (zero point) of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Sindh, Rs230 million for supply of 30 MMCFD gas at doorstep (zero point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ).