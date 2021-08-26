Innovations help fight challenges facing humanity, says president

President Dr Arif Alvi said innovations always found solutions to effectively handle challenges and issues faced by humanity.

The president was speaking as the chief guest through a video link at the ‘International Conference on Innovation & Entrepreneurship,’ organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in collaboration with DHA Suffa University at the Federation House, Karachi. President Alvi added that the raw material for innovation and entrepreneurial output is not below the ground, but, it is in the form of human resources and we need to develop them.

The president expressed concern about Pakistani youth leaving the country and causing a brain drain. He said wished to creative minds stay in Pakistan and contribute to its success through entrepreneurial ventures.

FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, delivering his welcome address said he was delighted that FPCCI’s platform is being used for such productive collaboration with academia. He said the business community of Pakistan can be greatly benefited and competitively advantaged against regional and international competitors if the academia can provide relevant, pragmatic, and viable solutions to the industry’s real-world issues and challenges. Amjad Rafi, convener of International Forums at FPCCI, said FPCCI will have more such conferences in collaboration with different other universities and business schools of Pakistan. Sultan Rehman, Coordinator Head Office FPCCI, said in his message that FPCCI is working actively for building mutually beneficial industry-academia relations and aims at seeing path-breaking ideas employed to solve business and economic issues. Dr Afzal Haque, VC DHA Suffa University, said that based on his vast experience he is optimistic that Pakistani academia can assist the industry find profitable solutions indigenously.

Naqi Azam, Advisor to DHA Suffa University, said that the conference is a big success as renowned international scholars and consultants have delivered their presentations on Pakistan’s potential for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Delivering his vote of thanks, Hanif Lakhany, VP FPCCI, said that FPCCI is ever-ready to bring various sections of the society and the economy together for the common good of the country.