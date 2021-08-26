PAC examines audit report of LNG, RLNG

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined the audit report for the year 2020-21 of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Regasified LNG, ministry of petroleum division.

The committee met here at Parliament House with member national assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain, in chair.

Members of committee, Members National Assemblies (MBAs) including Riaz Fatyana, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Munaza Hassan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Hina Rabbani Khar, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also attended the meeting.

Senator Sherry Rehman also attended the meeting via video conference. Secretary Petroleum Division briefed the committee about the background of LNG/RLNG market, global spot of LNG market, gas supply to economy and LNG market value chain and challenges.

He informed the committee that LNG was being imported by two entities Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and PLL, adding that PSO imports an average of six cargoes per month. He added that challenges of Pakistan’s LNG market included relationship between petroleum and power divisions which is not on Take-or-Pay basis, adding that annual delivery plan was based on assumption of stakeholders but fluctuates continuously.