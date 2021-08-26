Imam welcomes $50m credit facility, scholarships offered by Hungary

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday welcomed a $50 million credit facility for food processing and water conservation, besides 200 scholarships for Pakistani students offered by the government of Hungary.

Talking to Hungarian Charge d’affaires, Tivadar Takacs, who called on him, Imam said that the government would enhance exchange of latest technologies of food production and water management with Hungary for developing the agriculture sector on modern lines.

He said that a $50 million credit facility offered from Hungary in fields of food processing and water management would help promote the local agriculture sector and water conservation to bring more areas under crop production.

The minister also discussed agricultural trade between both the countries and said Pakistan has immense agricultural capacity which allows it to increase local exports. He hoped that Hungary will import agricultural products from Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade and said that cooperation amongst countries at every level needs to be increased to move towards sustainable and nature friendly development. Fakhar stressed the need to hence quality of education and appreciated the 200 scholarships offered by Hungary to the Pakistani students.

The Hungarian Charge d’affaires, Tivadar Takacs on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto extended an invitation to Fakhar Imam to attend the “Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit”.

He said that thousands of participants from all around the globe including high ranking officials of the United Nations, high level government delegations, prominent scientists as well as renowned representatives of the business and finance sector will attend summit.