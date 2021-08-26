KP govt commited to develop merged districts

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking tangible steps for the uplift and prosperity of merged districts by initiating different developmental schemes in various key sectors in the erstwhile tribal areas.

The provincial government’s efforts were aimed at uplifting the life standard of people of newly merged tribal districts and eliminating the sense of deprivation from these areas.

According to documents issued to this scribe, a fund of Rs515.555 million has been allocated to give a lift to the transport sector in former tribal areas including Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan district. These districts were highly neglected in most development initiatives including the transport sector in the past.

Initially, an amount of Rs135 million has been released for the uplift transport sector in these areas out of which Rs75 million were spent during fiscal year 2020-21 so far. Different machinery including vehicles and IT equipment were purchased through this fund.

Similarly, Rs6 million were also allocated out of which Rs3.98 were released for the feasibility study, construction and establishment of two trucking terminals in mentioned merged districts.

The documents further stated that a fund of Rs383.452 million has been allocated for the environment department in district Bajaur for fiscal year 2020-21, of which Rs26.1 million were released till October 2020 while Rs22.410 million utilised so far. Moreover, Rs226.860 million were allocated for district Khyber for the fiscal year 2020-21, of which Rs198.763 million have already been released while Rs176.497 million have been utilized so far in the environment sector, the documents revealed.

In Kurram district, construction of 10.5MW Chapri Charkhel HPP worth Rs4.378 billion having power generation capacity of 73.56GHW and Rs838.41 million annual revenue, has been initiated besides mini macro schemes worth Rs838 million having about 3,000 KW generation capacity in merged districts are in various stages of implementation, the documents revealed.

A record uplift projects in agriculture and livestock sectors have been initiated in the merged districts that would help eliminate the sense of deprivation of tribal people. Recently, an Agriculture Research Center (ARC) was inaugurated in Wana South Waziristan and also to step-up in other merged districts to provide production opportunities in these sectors. The documents’ evaluation showed the seriousness of the provincial government in development of newly merged districts and bringing them at par with the developed areas as these areas having high potentials could play a vital role in development of the entire province by generating hefty amount of revenue through its natural resources which needed to be explored and developed in a true sense.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in talks on development of merged districts had said that developing of merged tribal areas is top most priority of present government and currently 515 mega projects worth Rss59 billion have been initiated to bring people at par with other developed areas of the province.