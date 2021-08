Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally lower on Wednesday as late profit-taking erased early gains. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.03 percent, or 7.30 points, to 27,724.80, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.46 points, to 1,935.66. Tokyo shares had opened higher on rekindled hopes that the worst of the latest Covid-19 wave in the United States may be over, following record finishes on Wall Street. “