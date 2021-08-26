Pakistan coach Misbah tests positive for Covid-19, to remain in Jamaica for 10 days

LAHORE: Former captain and head coach of the Pakistan cricket team Misbahul Haq has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of his return to Pakistan from Jamaica, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.In a statement, the PCB said that Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will undergo a 10-day quarantine in Jamaica before returning to Pakistan.”Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests,” the cricket body said, adding that the rest of the squad left for Pakistan as per schedule.The PCB said it was in touch with Cricket West Indies who confirmed that the Pakistan head coach would be shifted to another hotel to undergo quarantine and a medical specialist would be assigned to look after his health and well-being.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United wished its former coach a “very speedy recovery”. Misbah had accompanied the national cricket team to Barbados last month after Pakistan and West Indies agreed to play a revised four-match Twenty20 International series.During the tour, the teams also played two Tests as part of the new 2021-2023 World Test Championship.Several current and former cricketers, both national and international, have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in Dec 2019. These include former captain Shahid Afridi and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, both of whom have since recovered.