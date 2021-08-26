Kane ends Man City speculation by confirming he will remain at Tottenham

LONDON: Harry Kane ended speculation over a potential move to Manchester City by announcing on Wednesday he will remain at Tottenham this season.The 28-year-old is the second top goalscorer in Tottenham’s history with 221, but is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level. Kane had made clear his desire to leave his boyhood club in the quest to end his wait for silverware.However, he still has three years left on a six-year deal signed in 2018, allowing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to demand a fee well in excess of the £100 million ($137 million) English record City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish earlier this month.Kane missed his side’s 1-0 victory over City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season after returning late to pre-season training.However, he was warmly welcomed back by the Tottenham support as he made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in a 1-0 win at Wolves last weekend.”It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” he posted on Twitter.”I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”According to reports, Tottenham turned down a City bid of £125 million for their star striker.Levy will be hoping his gamble in turning that fee down will be rewarded by Kane firing Tottenham back into the Champions League next season.













