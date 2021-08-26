Argentina, Brazil plan return of fans for World Cup qualifier

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina and Brazil announced on Tuesday plans to use World Cup qualifiers next month as test events for the return of football fans to stadiums following Covid-19 enforced bans. Argentina’s Tourism and Sports Minister MatiasLammens said that a pilot scheme would take place on September 9 for the visit of Bolivia to Buenos Aires at the 70,000 “Monumental stadium with 30 percent capacity, as a first step to the return of spectators at all large-scale spectacles.” Meanwhile, Sao Paulo’s sports secretariat said in a statement it would allow 12,000 fans in the 48,000-capacity Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo for the crunch clash with arch-rivals Argentina on September 5. However, news from the English Premier League earlier in the day could put a spanner in both plans. The Premier League announced its clubs would not release players for international matches in countries on Britain’s list of most at-risk places with regards the coronavirus pandemic.It means Brazil may have to do without Liverpool’ Fabinho, a midfielder, forward Roberto Firmino and goalie Alisson Becker, Manchester United midfielder Fred and Chelsea center-back Thiago Silva. Argentina would be without goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, forward EmilianoBuendia, both of Aston Villa, and Tottenham pair Cristian Romero, a center-back, and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. In Spain, La Liga said on Tuesday evening that it would support clubs that refuse to release players.













