What’s love without some thrill and action? Find out in Falak Shabbir’s new music video

Falak Shabbir, a name in Pakistan’s pop music industry that does not need any introduction, comes out with another romantic single “Lagay Pyari” dedicated solely to his wife Sarah Khan.

The music video can be seen on Massive Mix Records’ YouTube channel.

After winning the hearts of his fans with his recent single “Zindagi”, “Rog” singer is all set to light up the dance floor with this ultimate floor banger that explores love in the pages of adrenaline, thrill and action.

Yes, you guessed it! The music video of this song is a brilliant fusion of fast paced action with some swoon-worthy romantic drama, shot alluringly in a dreamy style giving the viewer the impression that it’s all happening in the mind of the singer who’s remembering his beloved like that of a valiant fighter in the middle of a fast-paced action.

The video begins with the hero arriving just in time to gallantly save his beloved from the clutches of his enemy. The battle ensues and every now and then, we get stunning glimpses of Sarah Khan, tied to a chair, looking for his saviour who has vowed to keep her safe and protected from the enemies.

Throughout the song, we hear light-hearted Punjabi lyrics intertwined with the battlefield lingo, comparing the magic of the beloved with Grenade, Sniper and Fire. A unique way of describing the powerful hit of your lover’s charm that grips you from every front like the force of action that engulfs you on a battlefield.

Stand out lyrics: “Saari raat mei karta hun tera intezar sajni, Sniper lagti hai teri nazar ki ye takni… Kyun pyar bhari ankhiyon say Grenade girati hai, jab daayen baayen say yun meray guzar k jaati hai”

With exciting camera work, filled with dynamic movements, fresh angles and brilliant action choreography, the fast-paced action sequence beautifully culminates in Falak Shabbir finally rescuing Sarah Khan who swings a saucepan at the gangster lurking behind her beloved hidden from his sight.

All in all, “Lagay Pyari” is a groovy number with variations of trap and hip-hop beats, making it a dance floor banger for people to enjoy.

What’s more! The project “Lagay Pyari” also seems like Falak’s dedication to his wife for heroically carrying herself through 8 months of pregnancy, facing myriad challenges that come along side this difficult phase.

“I have no words to express how immensely proud I am of Sarah for courageously taking on this difficult feat of shooting a video with me in her 8th month of pregnancy, which I am sure is a huge thing for any woman in this condition.”

This song was done in collaboration with Free Fire which is the most downloaded Battle Royale game in the world. Free Fire has already been doing short stories with plots similar to this one, using their in-game footage and characters. Pakistanis generally love plots staged around love and loyalty, so it makes interesting content to watch!