Emraan Hashmi dispels rumours about playing a Pakistani spy in ‘Tiger 3’

Bollywood film star Emraan Hashmi has now categorically denied being a part of the ‘Tiger 3’ of Yash Raj Films production and dispelled the rumours regarding playing role of a Pakistani spy.

It was reported that the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer, Tiger 3 had finally found their antagonist. Multiple Indian publications named Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi to have been cast alongside the popular duo in the upcoming third instalment of the Tiger franchise. He would play an antagonist in Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla and Bollywood Hungama, the ‘Raaz 2’ star said, “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.”

Emraan has been posting pictures from the gym of late, showing off his bulked-up body. Speaking about the same, he commented, “But that’s me working out in the gym. I am not making the body for any specific world. I just want to be fit.”

He had also addressed the casting rumours in a previous Pinkvilla interview. “I have no idea if I am doing it. I have heard it from you guys. I don t know where this news came out from. My manager called me up in the morning and said that you are doing this film. I said it’s news to me and he said it’s news to him too. I was like who broke this story. One journalist broke it in the morning after that everyone followed and everyone carried it,” he said at the time.

It had been reported that the Gangster star is now all set to play Salman s Pakistani counterpart. “Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against the RAW official, Tiger played by Salman Khan. It’s essentially Tiger vs Tiger. For instance, Emraan as Pakistan s answer to Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathod,” a source close to the film had revealed.

The insider added, “Emraan’s character is said to be street smart and badass, with all traits that a suave agent commands, who gets into an ideological battle with Tiger. His look is also far off from the negative leads we have seen. In fact, it’s as stylish as it gets.”