‘Rang Mahal’ gets 9.5 rating on IMDb

Seventh Sky Entertainment’s latest drama serial ‘Rang Mahal’ reaches a new goal as it garners a rating of 9.5 on IMDb. The well-versed drama serial has gained a huge following in a short time. Starring Sehar Khan, Humayoun Ashraf and Ali Ansari in lead roles revolves around the story of Mahapara. She is a young girl who hails from a lower-middle-class family and lives with her family in a servant quarter provided by Fazal Ali for whom her father works as a secretary. On the other hand, Rayed is the son of Fazal Ali. Despite such differences, the two fall in love with each other, however, reality keeps them apart. A new episode of ‘Rang Mahal’ goes on air every day at 9pm exclusively on Geo Entertainment.













