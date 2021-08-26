Feroze Khan’s statement ignites criticism

Feroze Khan is a talented Pakistani actor who has done countless hit dramas.

Among his dramas, ‘Khaani,’ ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ top the chart.

Feroze once again has made another announcement to join boxing as a profession. In his interview, Feroze announced that he will be joining boxing as a professional and will be going to USA to get trained for it. As soon as the fans came across this statement, they once again started bashing him.

A few of the fans said that it is the game of money; he has got money he can go anywhere and do anything. One fan said that now his Sheikh has ordered him to switch to Boxing. One fan asked him that why is he joining Boxing, fan also said that Muhammad Ali left boxing when his health deteriorated, the fan was worried that he should do something instead of this fighting game. Many fans said that he just announces. A few fan suggested him to do whatever he wants without letting fans know. One fan said that whatever becomes announcement cannot reach its goal of fulfilment, one should keep plans hidden.