EC commences preparations for registration of votes

In order to ensure extensive and active participation of the general public in local government elections, the Election Commission has started preparations for registration of votes and other requirements.

In this regard District Election Commissioner and Chairman Voters Education Committee Pervez Ahmed Kalwar while presiding a meeting said that members of District Voters Education Committee should play their full-fledged role. He said that the general public would have a right to exercise the casting vote and elect their representatives. He said that for the purpose every person and his family members above the age of 18 years shall obtain CNIC and get registered his vote also.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan would run a campaign for registration of vote with the cooperation of district departments of Shaheed Benazirabad, political and social organizations side by side with the support of elites, youths and specially the women folk for participation in the voting process. He said that this required raising awareness among the masses. The meeting of District Education Committee attended by members Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, President NPC Zulfiqar Khaskheli, Assistant Director Nadra Javed Ali Rajpar, Khalida Umer from Education department, Shah Sachal Foundation’s Zehan Rafique and Abdul Hameed Mallah and Masroor Memon presented different proposals to make the voters’ registration easy and better and making the campaign successful.