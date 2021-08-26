Sehat Sahulat programme to be expanded to federal capital, GB

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that Sehat Sahulat programme was going to be expanded to all permanent residents of federal capital and Gilgit Baltistan by the end of December 2021.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Sehat Sahulat programme- OPD Pilot Project here, he said that this scheme would bring robust improvement in treatment and access to quality health care services to population and would bring revolution in health sector of Pakistan.

He said that through this OPD Pilot project, Primary Healthcare level outpatient services would be provided through general practitioners using the essential package of health services (EPHS) including SRHR and FP services.

He added the services which were available from Sehat Sahulat programme or Quami Sehat Card included open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procedures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical and surgical procedures.