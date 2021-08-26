NAB apprehends impersonator for looting people

On the direction of Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Intelligence Wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has apprehended Majid Javed, a resident of Islamabad, on the charges of looting people by posing himself as fake officer of NAB.

The suspect has been handed over to police after recovery of two fake cards of NAB from his possession.

It may be noted that NAB chairman, immediately after assuming responsibilities of his office had announced NAB’s anti-corruption strategy to eradicate corruption from the country and take action against corrupt elements in accordance with the law. NAB is strictly implementing anti-corruption strategy and so far in more than three years NAB has arrested 10 people who were allegedly involved in looting people by introducing themselves as fake NAB officers.

NAB Chairman had issued strict instructions to the intelligence wing of NAB to hand over the elements, who cheated the public to the police in accordance with the law so that legal action should be taken against them. Following the directive of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, the intelligence wing of NAB has so far handed over 10 fake NAB officers to the police. The NAB Chairman appreciated the performance of Intelligence Wing of NAB.

NAB once again informed people in their own interest that the NAB officers are not authorised to call any accused or witness by telephone. Instead of any accused/ witness required in personal appearance in connecting with a case are being called in writing.

NAB has already issued directives to regional bureaus in that regard. If a person becomes a fake NAB officer and speaks to any person on the telephone, the Spokesperson of the NAB should be informed so that it may be brought in the notice of the competent authority for disciplinary action against the diligent officer in accordance with the law.