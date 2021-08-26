IHC permits anti-encroachment operation in capital

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought survey report from the commission till September 22, regarding the slum areas in the federal capital.

The court had instructed to form a commission comprising the representatives of attorney general and amicus curiae about the matter. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, also granted permission to Capital Development Authority (CDA) to conduct anti-encroachment operation alongside nullah in capital.

The court said there were safety threats to the residents living around the nullah.

The chief justice remarked that who would be responsible if there was flood situation there. The CDA lawyer said many people were also residing alongside Korang Nullah. The armed people appeared to resist whenever the enforcement wing decided to launch operation there. The chief justice observed that if the system was running in correct way then no encroachment could be developed in the city. The flood came in Sector E-11 due to the encroachment around nullah, he said.

The chief justice said the CDA was supposed to ensure no encroachment in 1,400 squire miles area of capital. How the rule of law could be ensured in capital, he inquired adding all institutions were working only to facilitate the elite class. There were two rules in capital which was a failure of system, he added. The chief justice remarked that the responsibility of the constitutional institutions was to protect the basic rights of weak sections of the society.