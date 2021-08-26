ICT admin bans entry of unauthorised heavy transport

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday banned the entry of unauthorized Heavy transport in the federal capital due to security reasons and traffic problems, causing loss to precious lives and damage to property.

Notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said “all heavy transport including trucks, dumpers, tankers, pickups shall enter the ICT, after due permission and endorsement from 11:00 PM to 07:00 AM only”.

The heavy vehicles will not use Srinagar Highway and they use IJP road, Murree road and Expressway . Oil tankers shall use IJP road via Faizabad and thereafter they shall proceed to their respective points via 9th Avenue, Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road. Traffic police must ensure strict compliance by verifying the documents. All vehicles carrying construction material shall enter Islamabad Chowk via IJP Road and thereafter they shall proceed to their respective points via 9th Avenue, Jinnah Avenue and Margalla Road.